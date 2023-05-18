HT Auto
Hero Lectro Muv-E On Road Price in Gwalior

Hero Lectro Muv-E Front Right View
1/8
Hero Lectro Muv-E Right View
2/8
Hero Lectro Muv-E Brand And Model Name View
3/8
Hero Lectro Muv-E Handle View
4/8
Hero Lectro Muv-E Pandle View
5/8
Hero Lectro Muv-E Rear Seat View
6/8
61,999*
*On-Road Price
Gwalior
Muv-E Price in Gwalior

Hero Lectro Muv-E on road price in Gwalior starts from Rs. 65,470.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Lectro Muv-E STD₹ 65,470
...Read More

Hero Lectro Muv-E Variant Wise Price List in Gwalior

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 65,470*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
60-70 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
61,999
Insurance
3,471
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Gwalior)
65,470
EMI@1,407/mo
    Hero Lectro News

    Ther are several electric cycles in the Indian market that one can buy,
    Top electric cycles in India that can help you beat daily traffic in an affordable way
    18 May 2023
    The H5 electric cycle from Hero Lectro.
    This Hero Lectro electric cycle has 30-km range, costs less than iPhone 11
    28 Oct 2022
    The Delhi government has approved as many as 11 electric cycle models from four different companies which are eligible for subsidy under its EV Policy, including Hero Lectro.
    Hero Lectro electric cycles become 7,500 cheaper with Delhi govt EV subsidy
    27 Jun 2022
    File photo of a Hero Lectro electric cycle
    Hero Lectro strengthens digital presence with AR-based website for its e-cycles
    11 Apr 2022
    The first 1,000 buyers of passenger e-cycles will also be given an additional subsidy of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000.
    Delhi govt to provide subsidy of 5,500 to first 10,000 buyers of e-cycles
    9 Apr 2022
