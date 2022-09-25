Saved Articles
Home
New Bikes
Hero Lectro Bikes
Hero Lectro Kinza 7S
On Road Price in Yellandu
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
Hero Lectro
Kinza 7S
On Road Price in Yellandu
Hero Lectro
Kinza 7S
On Road Price in Yellandu
₹
31,000
Onwards
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Yellandu are not available.
Yellandu
Hero Lectro
Kinza 7S
Variant Wise Price List
STD
₹ 31,000*
On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹31,000
On-Road Price in Yellandu
₹31,000
EMI@666/mo
Hero Lectro
Kinza 7S
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Tyres and Brakes
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
V Brake
Tyre Type
Tube
Chassis and Suspension
