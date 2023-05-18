Hero Lectro H3 on road price in Jammu starts from Rs. 27,360.
Visit your nearest
Hero Lectro H3 dealers and showrooms in Jammu for best offers.
Hero Lectro H3 on road price breakup in Jammu includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Lectro H3 is mainly compared to Avon E Plus which starts at Rs. 21,735 in Jammu, Avon E Lite which starts at Rs. 28,000 in Jammu and Hero Lectro C5 starting at Rs. 24,999 in Jammu.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Lectro H3 STD ₹ 27,360
