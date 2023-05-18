Saved Articles

Hero Lectro F6i On Road Price in Bengaluru

49,000* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Bengaluru
F6i Price in Bengaluru

Hero Lectro F6i on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 49,000.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Lectro F6i STD₹ 49,000
Hero Lectro F6i Variant Wise Price List in Bengaluru

STD
₹ 49,000*On-Road Price
60 km
49,000
49,000
EMI@1,053/mo
Hero Lectro F6i Alternatives

Yulu Wynn

Yulu Wynn

55,555
Wynn Price in Bengaluru
Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 65,990
Magnus Price in Bengaluru
UPCOMING
Hero Electric Axlhe 20

Hero Electric Axlhe 20

55,000 Onwards
Avon E Scoot

Avon E Scoot

39,259
Komaki XGT KM

Komaki XGT KM

42,500
Lohia Oma Star

Lohia Oma Star

41,444
Popular Hero Lectro Bikes

  • Popular
    Hero Lectro News

    Ther are several electric cycles in the Indian market that one can buy,
    Top electric cycles in India that can help you beat daily traffic in an affordable way
    18 May 2023
    The H5 electric cycle from Hero Lectro.
    This Hero Lectro electric cycle has 30-km range, costs less than iPhone 11
    28 Oct 2022
    The Delhi government has approved as many as 11 electric cycle models from four different companies which are eligible for subsidy under its EV Policy, including Hero Lectro.
    Hero Lectro electric cycles become 7,500 cheaper with Delhi govt EV subsidy
    27 Jun 2022
    File photo of a Hero Lectro electric cycle
    Hero Lectro strengthens digital presence with AR-based website for its e-cycles
    11 Apr 2022
    The first 1,000 buyers of passenger e-cycles will also be given an additional subsidy of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000.
    Delhi govt to provide subsidy of 5,500 to first 10,000 buyers of e-cycles
    9 Apr 2022
    Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
    12 Jul 2023
