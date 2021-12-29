Hero Lectro F3i on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 46,150.
Visit your nearest
Hero Lectro F3i on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 46,150.
Visit your nearest
Hero Lectro F3i dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers.
Hero Lectro F3i on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Lectro F3i is mainly compared to Avon E Scoot which starts at Rs. 39,259 in Jaipur, Komaki XGT KM which starts at Rs. 42,500 in Jaipur and Hero Electric A2B starting at Rs. 35,000 in Jaipur.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Lectro F3i STD ₹ 46,150
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price