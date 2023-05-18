Hero Lectro C9 on road price in Jodhpur starts from Rs. 47,160.
Visit your nearest
Hero Lectro C9 on road price in Jodhpur starts from Rs. 47,160.
Visit your nearest
Hero Lectro C9 dealers and showrooms in Jodhpur for best offers.
Hero Lectro C9 on road price breakup in Jodhpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Lectro C9 is mainly compared to Avon E Scoot which starts at Rs. 39,259 in Jodhpur, Komaki XGT KM which starts at Rs. 42,500 in Jodhpur and Lohia Oma Star starting at Rs. 41,444 in Jodhpur.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Lectro C9 STD ₹ 47,160
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price