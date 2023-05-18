Hero Lectro C9 on road price in Coimbatore starts from Rs. 47,160.
Visit your nearest
Hero Lectro C9 on road price in Coimbatore starts from Rs. 47,160.
Visit your nearest
Hero Lectro C9 dealers and showrooms in Coimbatore for best offers.
Hero Lectro C9 on road price breakup in Coimbatore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Lectro C9 is mainly compared to Avon E Scoot which starts at Rs. 39,259 in Coimbatore, Komaki XGT KM which starts at Rs. 42,500 in Coimbatore and Lohia Oma Star starting at Rs. 41,444 in Coimbatore.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Lectro C9 STD ₹ 47,160
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price