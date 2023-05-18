Hero Lectro C8i on road price in Panipat starts from Rs. 43,100.
Visit your nearest
Hero Lectro C8i dealers and showrooms in Panipat for best offers.
Hero Lectro C8i on road price breakup in Panipat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Lectro C8i is mainly compared to Avon E Scoot which starts at Rs. 39,259 in Panipat, Velev Motors VEV 01 which starts at Rs. 32,500 in Panipat and Hero Electric A2B starting at Rs. 35,000 in Panipat.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Lectro C8i STD ₹ 43,100
