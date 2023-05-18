Hero Lectro C8i on road price in Faridabad starts from Rs. 43,100.
Hero Lectro C8i on road price in Faridabad starts from Rs. 43,100.
Hero Lectro C8i dealers and showrooms in Faridabad for best offers.
Hero Lectro C8i on road price breakup in Faridabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Lectro C8i is mainly compared to Avon E Scoot which starts at Rs. 39,259 in Faridabad, Velev Motors VEV 01 which starts at Rs. 32,500 in Faridabad and Hero Electric A2B starting at Rs. 35,000 in Faridabad.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Lectro C8i STD ₹ 43,100
*Ex-showroom price
