Hero Lectro C6 On Road Price in Bikaner

Hero Lectro C6 On Road Price in Bikaner

24,999 Onwards
*On-Road PriceBikaner
Hero Lectro C6 Variant Wise Price List

STD
₹ 24,999*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,999
On-Road Price in Bikaner
24,999
EMI@537/mo
Hero Lectro C6 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
70 kg
Front Brake Diameter
160 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
V Brake
Tyre Type
Tube
Chassis
Alloy (6061) 47 cm (18.5”), City Commuting bike & comfort Geometry with Internal battery system & brake cable routing
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Front Suspension
Steel Rigid aerodynamic blade type
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Charging Point
Yes
Additional Features
4 different modes- Pedal, Cruise, Pedalec & Throttle
Display
LED
Battery Capacity
36 V, 5.8 Ah
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

