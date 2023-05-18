Hero Lectro C5X on road price in Jalandhar starts from Rs. 41,670.
Hero Lectro C5X on road price in Jalandhar starts from Rs. 41,670.
Hero Lectro C5X dealers and showrooms in Jalandhar for best offers.
Hero Lectro C5X on road price breakup in Jalandhar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Lectro C5X is mainly compared to Avon E Scoot which starts at Rs. 39,259 in Jalandhar, Velev Motors VEV 01 which starts at Rs. 32,500 in Jalandhar and Hero Electric A2B starting at Rs. 35,000 in Jalandhar.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Lectro C5X STD ₹ 41,670
