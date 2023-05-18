Hero Lectro C5X on road price in Coimbatore starts from Rs. 44,010.
Visit your nearest
Hero Lectro C5X on road price in Coimbatore starts from Rs. 44,010.
Visit your nearest
Hero Lectro C5X dealers and showrooms in Coimbatore for best offers.
Hero Lectro C5X on road price breakup in Coimbatore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Lectro C5X is mainly compared to Avon E Scoot which starts at Rs. 39,259 in Coimbatore, Velev Motors VEV 01 which starts at Rs. 32,500 in Coimbatore and Hero Electric A2B starting at Rs. 35,000 in Coimbatore.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Lectro C5X STD ₹ 44,010
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price