Hero Lectro C5i On Road Price in Kalka Himachal Pradesh

Hero Lectro C5i On Road Price in Kalka Himachal Pradesh

₹ 29,999 Onwards
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Kalka Himachal Pradesh are not available.Kalka Himachal Pradesh
Hero Lectro C5i Variant Wise Price List

STD
₹ 29,999
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,999
On-Road Price in Kalka Himachal Pradesh
29,999
EMI@645/mo
Hero Lectro C5i Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Front Brake Diameter
160 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
V Brake
Tyre Type
Tube

