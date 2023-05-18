Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
The price of C3i starts at Rs. 29,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Lectro C3i sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
Hero Lectro C3i price starts at ₹ 29,999 and goes upto ₹ 29,999 (Ex-showroom). Hero Lectro C3i comes in 1 variants. Hero Lectro C3i top variant price is ₹ 29,999.
STD
₹29,999* *Last Recorded Price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price