Hero Electric Photon on road price in West Tripura starts from Rs. 90,260. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon on road price in West Tripura starts from Rs. 90,260. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon dealers and showrooms in West Tripura for best offers. Hero Electric Photon on road price breakup in West Tripura includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Photon LP ₹ 90,260