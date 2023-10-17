Hero Electric Photon on road price in Vaibhavwadi starts from Rs. 90,260. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon on road price in Vaibhavwadi starts from Rs. 90,260. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon dealers and showrooms in Vaibhavwadi for best offers. Hero Electric Photon on road price breakup in Vaibhavwadi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Photon LP ₹ 90,260