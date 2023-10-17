Hero Electric Photon on road price in Trivandrum starts from Rs. 72,990. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon on road price in Trivandrum starts from Rs. 72,990. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon dealers and showrooms in Trivandrum for best offers. Hero Electric Photon on road price breakup in Trivandrum includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Photon LP ₹ 72,990