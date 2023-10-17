Hero Electric Photon on road price in South Garo Hills starts from Rs. 90,260. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon on road price in South Garo Hills starts from Rs. 90,260. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon dealers and showrooms in South Garo Hills for best offers. Hero Electric Photon on road price breakup in South Garo Hills includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Photon LP ₹ 90,260