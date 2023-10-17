Hero Electric Photon on road price in Redhills starts from Rs. 90,260. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon on road price in Redhills starts from Rs. 90,260. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon dealers and showrooms in Redhills for best offers. Hero Electric Photon on road price breakup in Redhills includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Photon LP ₹ 90,260