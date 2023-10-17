Hero Electric Photon on road price in Pendra starts from Rs. 90,260. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon on road price in Pendra starts from Rs. 90,260. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon dealers and showrooms in Pendra for best offers. Hero Electric Photon on road price breakup in Pendra includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Photon LP ₹ 90,260