Hero Electric Photon on road price in Pathanamthitta starts from Rs. 72,990. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon on road price in Pathanamthitta starts from Rs. 72,990. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon dealers and showrooms in Pathanamthitta for best offers. Hero Electric Photon on road price breakup in Pathanamthitta includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Photon LP ₹ 72,990