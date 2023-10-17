Hero Electric Photon on road price in Nirjuli starts from Rs. 72,990. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon on road price in Nirjuli starts from Rs. 72,990. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon dealers and showrooms in Nirjuli for best offers. Hero Electric Photon on road price breakup in Nirjuli includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Photon LP ₹ 72,990