Hero Electric Photon on road price in Mainpuri starts from Rs. 90,260. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon on road price in Mainpuri starts from Rs. 90,260. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon dealers and showrooms in Mainpuri for best offers. Hero Electric Photon on road price breakup in Mainpuri includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Photon LP ₹ 90,260