Hero Electric Photon on road price in Kolasib starts from Rs. 72,990. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon on road price in Kolasib starts from Rs. 72,990. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon dealers and showrooms in Kolasib for best offers. Hero Electric Photon on road price breakup in Kolasib includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Photon LP ₹ 72,990