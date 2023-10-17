Hero Electric Photon on road price in Khurda Andhra Pradesh starts from Rs. 90,230. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon on road price in Khurda Andhra Pradesh starts from Rs. 90,230. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon dealers and showrooms in Khurda Andhra Pradesh for best offers. Hero Electric Photon on road price breakup in Khurda Andhra Pradesh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Photon LP ₹ 90,230