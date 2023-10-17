Hero Electric Photon on road price in Kandukur starts from Rs. 90,260. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon on road price in Kandukur starts from Rs. 90,260. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon dealers and showrooms in Kandukur for best offers. Hero Electric Photon on road price breakup in Kandukur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Photon LP ₹ 90,260