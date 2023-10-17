Hero Electric Photon on road price in Hospet starts from Rs. 1.02 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon on road price in Hospet starts from Rs. 1.02 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon dealers and showrooms in Hospet for best offers. Hero Electric Photon on road price breakup in Hospet includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Photon LP ₹ 1.02 Lakhs