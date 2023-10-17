Hero Electric Photon on road price in Haripad starts from Rs. 72,990. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon on road price in Haripad starts from Rs. 72,990. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon dealers and showrooms in Haripad for best offers. Hero Electric Photon on road price breakup in Haripad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Photon LP ₹ 72,990