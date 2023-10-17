Hero Electric Photon on road price in Duliajan starts from Rs. 93,790. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon on road price in Duliajan starts from Rs. 93,790. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon dealers and showrooms in Duliajan for best offers. Hero Electric Photon on road price breakup in Duliajan includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Photon LP ₹ 93,790