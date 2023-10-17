Hero Electric Photon on road price in Dindori Maharashtra starts from Rs. 90,260. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon on road price in Dindori Maharashtra starts from Rs. 90,260. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon dealers and showrooms in Dindori Maharashtra for best offers. Hero Electric Photon on road price breakup in Dindori Maharashtra includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Photon LP ₹ 90,260