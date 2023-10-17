Hero Electric Photon on road price in Bokaro Steel City starts from Rs. 90,260. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon on road price in Bokaro Steel City starts from Rs. 90,260. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon dealers and showrooms in Bokaro Steel City for best offers. Hero Electric Photon on road price breakup in Bokaro Steel City includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Photon LP ₹ 90,260