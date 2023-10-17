Hero Electric Photon on road price in Bhind starts from Rs. 94,550. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon on road price in Bhind starts from Rs. 94,550. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon dealers and showrooms in Bhind for best offers. Hero Electric Photon on road price breakup in Bhind includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Photon LP ₹ 94,550