Hero Electric Photon on road price in Ambalapuzha starts from Rs. 72,990. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon on road price in Ambalapuzha starts from Rs. 72,990. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Photon dealers and showrooms in Ambalapuzha for best offers. Hero Electric Photon on road price breakup in Ambalapuzha includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Photon LP ₹ 72,990