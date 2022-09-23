Launched in Mar 2020
Category Average: 61.1 kmph
Photon: 45.0 kmph
Category Average: 133.25 km
Photon: 90.0 km
Category Average: 4.05 hrs
Photon: 5.0 hrs
Category Average: 2.86 kwh
Photon: 1.87 kwh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.87 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|Bulb
|Range
|90 km
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
Hero Electric Photon
₹1.11 Lakhs*
₹79,999*
₹1.11 Lakhs*
₹97,256*
₹1.12 Lakhs*
₹1.1 Lakhs*
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
2 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
-
Range
90 km
Range
242 km
Range
200 km
Range
160-200 km
Range
140-160 km
Range
140 km
Motor Power
1800 W
Motor Power
11 kW
Motor Power
4000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
2.67 kW
Kerb Weight
116 kg
Kerb Weight
101 kg
Kerb Weight
110 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
137 kg
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
