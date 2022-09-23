Latest Update

Hero Electric Photon Hero Electric Photon



Hero Electric Photon Launch Date: Hero Electric Photon was launched in India in 2014. Hero Electric Photon, an electrical scooter provokes 1200 W power from its turbine. Alongside both anterior and hinder drum brakes. Hero Electric Photon comes up with a connected braking system for both wheels.



Hero Electric Photon Price: Hero Electric Photon comes in 1 variant with a price starting from Rs.80,940. The bike shows up in five wonderful amiable tones, Red, Silver, Blue, Beige, and Matt Black. Black, Burgundy, and White were newly added.



Hero Electric Photon Mileage: Hero Electric Photon confers mileage assort of 108km per charge.



Hero Electric Photon Features: The new Photon is a huge pace electric scooter that countenances two ride modes: Power and Economy. The erstwhile mode grants the scooter to obtain an ascend speed of 45km per hour which is moderately modest considering the match. On the point of recession mechanism, the new Photon bike can wrap up to 50km on running overcharge when using the Power mechanism. However, the further efficient Economy mode demands an alike larger range of 80km on an intact charge. Definitive features on the Photon bike consist of a polycarbonate headlamp for fair night perception, front telescopic interruption, a front-line disc brake, and an anti-piracy alarm.



Hero Electric Photon Performance: Hero Electric Photon offers the proprietors immaculate charging time of 4.5hours, an 80km range per charge is pretty good for the users, and the Kerb weight ranges about 87kgs. On the other hand, the Top speed range from 45km per hour, Overall quality is not great, and there are only limited sales and service centers (there are only feasible service centers in urban areas) were marked as negative points according to the holders of the bike.



Hero Electric Photon Design: The bike weighs about 87kg with a riding range of around 108km.



Hero Electric Photon Rivals: Hero Electric Optima, Ampere Magnus EX, TVS iQube, PURE EV EPluto 7G, Hero Electric NYX HX, Hero Electric Optima CX, Odysse Hawk, Okinawa Praise, and OLA S1 are the rival bikes of the Hero Electric Photon. ...Read MoreRead Less