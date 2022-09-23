HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hero Electric Photon
View all Images

HERO ELECTRIC Photon

Launched in Mar 2020

₹1.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Photon Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 61.1 kmph

Photon: 45.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 133.25 km

Photon: 90.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.05 hrs

Photon: 5.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 2.86 kwh

Photon: 1.87 kwh

About Hero Electric Photon

Latest Update

  • Hero Electric powers Ladakh Police with Photon electric scooters
  • Hero Electric, Okinawa among 3 EV makers under scanner for alleged FAME-II fraud

    Hero Electric Photon
    Hero Electric Photon Variants
    Hero Electric Photon price starts at ₹ 1.11 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    LP₹1.11 Lakhs*
    45 kmph
    90 km
    Seat Type: Single
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Battery Capacity: 1.87 kwh
    Low Battery Indicator
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Hero Electric Photon Images

    Hero Electric Photon Colours

    Hero Electric Photon is available in the 2 Colours in India.

    Black
    Brown

    Hero Electric Photon Specifications and Features

    Body TypeScooters
    Battery Capacity1.87 kWh
    Charging PointYes
    HeadlightBulb
    Range90 km
    Charging Time5 Hours
    ₹79,999*
    ₹1.11 Lakhs*
    ₹97,256*
    ₹1.12 Lakhs*
    ₹1.1 Lakhs*
    Hero Electric Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Daksh Automobiles
    1655-C Opp. Bharat Petroleum Pump,New., Delhi 110043
    AMBIKA ENTERPRISES
    Ambika Enterprises, Delhi 110001
    +91 - 9871608495
    AMBIKA ENTERPRISES
    Pataudi House, New, Delhi 110001
    +91 - 9871608495
    Indian Motors Shahdara
    A1/1, Hardev Puri, 100 Futa Road, Nathu Colony Chowk, Shahdra., Delhi 110093
    +91 - 9891770101
    J K AUTOMOBILES
    Khasra No.138/7 Bangali Colony Main Road Sant Nagar, New, Delhi 110084
    +91 - 9999468705
    Modern Auto
    J-12 A Amanpuri Nangloi., Delhi 110041
    Hero Electric Photon EMI

    Select Variant:
    LP
    45 kmph | 90 km
    ₹ 1.11 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    LP
    45 kmph | 90 km
    ₹1.11 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹1797.65/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

