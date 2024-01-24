Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Electric Optima on road price in Rajkot starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hero Electric Optima top variant goes up to Rs. 1.34 Lakhs in Rajkot.
The lowest price model is Hero Electric Optima CX 2.0 and the most priced model is Hero Electric Optima CX 5.0.
Hero Electric Optima on road price breakup in Rajkot includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Electric Optima is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Rajkot, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Rajkot and LML Star starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Rajkot.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Optima CX 2.0 ₹ 1.11 Lakhs Hero Electric Optima CX 5.0 ₹ 1.34 Lakhs
