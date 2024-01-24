Hero Electric Optima on road price in Firozpur starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero Electric Optima top variant goes up to Rs. 1.34 Lakhs in Firozpur. The lowest price Hero Electric Optima on road price in Firozpur starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero Electric Optima top variant goes up to Rs. 1.34 Lakhs in Firozpur. The lowest price model is Hero Electric Optima CX 2.0 and the most priced model is Hero Electric Optima CX 5.0. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Optima dealers and showrooms in Firozpur for best offers. Hero Electric Optima on road price breakup in Firozpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Electric Optima is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Firozpur, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Firozpur and LML Star starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Firozpur. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Optima CX 2.0 ₹ 1.11 Lakhs Hero Electric Optima CX 5.0 ₹ 1.34 Lakhs