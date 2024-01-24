Hero Electric Optima on road price in Dharwad starts from Rs. 1.28 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero Electric Optima top variant goes up to Rs. 1.56 Lakhs in Dharwad. The lowest price Hero Electric Optima on road price in Dharwad starts from Rs. 1.28 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero Electric Optima top variant goes up to Rs. 1.56 Lakhs in Dharwad. The lowest price model is Hero Electric Optima CX 2.0 and the most priced model is Hero Electric Optima CX 5.0. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Optima dealers and showrooms in Dharwad for best offers. Hero Electric Optima on road price breakup in Dharwad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Electric Optima is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Dharwad, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Dharwad and LML Star starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Dharwad. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Optima CX 2.0 ₹ 1.28 Lakhs Hero Electric Optima CX 5.0 ₹ 1.56 Lakhs