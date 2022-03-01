Hero Electric Eddy on road price in Sangrur starts from Rs. 75,630. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Eddy on road price in Sangrur starts from Rs. 75,630. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Eddy dealers and showrooms in Sangrur for best offers. Hero Electric Eddy on road price breakup in Sangrur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Electric Eddy is mainly compared to Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Sangrur, Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Sangrur and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in Sangrur. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Eddy STD ₹ 75,630