Hero Electric Eddy on road price in Kottayam starts from Rs. 75,600.
Visit your nearest
Hero Electric Eddy dealers and showrooms in Kottayam for best offers.
Hero Electric Eddy on road price breakup in Kottayam includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Electric Eddy is mainly compared to Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Kottayam, Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Kottayam and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in Kottayam.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Eddy STD ₹ 75,600
