Hero Electric Dash comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Dash starts at Rs. 50,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Electric Dash sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
Fantastic design with nice battery but there should have been removable battery and disc brake and foot area should.....
Hero Electric Dash price starts at ₹ 50,000 and goes upto ₹ 62,000 (Ex-showroom). Hero Electric Dash comes in 2 variants. Hero Electric Dash top variant price is ₹ 62,000.
La
₹50,000* *Last Recorded Price
250 W
25 kmph
60 km/charge
Li
₹62,000* *Last Recorded Price
250 W
25 kmph
60 km/charge
