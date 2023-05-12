HT Auto
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
View all Images
6/8

Hero Electric Dash

50,000 - 62,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Hero Electric Dash is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

Hero Electric Dash Specs

Hero Electric Dash comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Dash starts at Rs. 50,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Electric Dash sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Hero Electric Dash Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Li
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Kerb Weight
77 Kg
Wheel Size
Front :-330.2 mm,Rear :-330.2 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
250 W
Range
60 km/charge
Gear Box
CVT
Max Speed
25 kmph
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Seat Opening Switch
Yes
ABS
No
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Phone Holder, Bottle Holder, Magnesium Alloy Wheels,
Mobile Connectivity
No
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion

Hero Electric Dash Alternatives

Komaki XGT KM

Komaki XGT KM

42,500 Onwards
Check latest offers
Dash vs XGT KM
Lohia Oma Star

Lohia Oma Star

41,444 Onwards
Check latest offers
Dash vs Oma Star
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

40,699 - 56,190
Check latest offers
Dash vs Reo
Techo Electra Neo

Techo Electra Neo

41,557 - 43,967
Check latest offers
Dash vs Neo
Essel Energy GET 7

Essel Energy GET 7

42,500 - 46,500
Check latest offers
Dash vs GET 7

Hero Electric News

Hero MotoCorp will retail the Xpulse 200 and 200T, Hunk 160R, Hunk 160 and Dash 125 models in Costa Rica
Hero MotoCorp finds new distributor in Costa Rica, to retail XPulse, Hunk 160R, Dash 125
12 May 2023
Hero has introduced the latest Euro-5-compliant XPulse 200 4V in Turkey.&nbsp;
Hero XPulse 200 4V launched in Turkey along with Dash 110, 125 scooters
21 Jun 2022
The new Honda Dash 125 has been priced at RM6,449 (equivalent to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 lakh).
2022 Honda Dash 125 facelift launched with large wheels, sportier ergos
15 Apr 2022
Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
30 Jul 2023
Hero Electric Optima and NYX electric scooters being manufactured at Mahindra's Pithampur plant. The EV maker is under the scanner for alleged misappropriation of FAME II subsidy incentives.
Hero Electric, Okinawa and 5 other EV makers asked to refund FAME II incentives or face de-registration: Centre
25 Jul 2023
View all
 
Hero Electric Dash Expert Review

Fantastic design with nice battery but there should have been removable battery and disc brake and foot area should.....

Hero Electric Dash Variants & Price List

Hero Electric Dash price starts at ₹ 50,000 and goes upto ₹ 62,000 (Ex-showroom). Hero Electric Dash comes in 2 variants. Hero Electric Dash top variant price is ₹ 62,000.

La
50,000* *Last Recorded Price
250 W
25 kmph
60 km/charge
Li
62,000* *Last Recorded Price
250 W
25 kmph
60 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Hero Electric Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Hero Electric Bikes

Trending Hero Electric Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Hero Electric Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details