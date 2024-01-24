Hero Electric Atria on road price in Tinsukia starts from Rs. 84,950. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Atria on road price in Tinsukia starts from Rs. 84,950. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Atria dealers and showrooms in Tinsukia for best offers. Hero Electric Atria on road price breakup in Tinsukia includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Electric Atria is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Tinsukia, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Tinsukia and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in Tinsukia. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Atria LX ₹ 84,950