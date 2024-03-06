Hero Xtreme 160R on road price in Perambalur starts from Rs. 1.25 Lakhs.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Hero Xtreme 160R Single Disc and the most priced model is Hero Xtreme 160R Double Disc.
Hero Xtreme 160R on road price breakup in Perambalur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 160R is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Perambalur, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Perambalur and Super Soco TS Street Hunter starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Perambalur.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 160R Single Disc ₹ 1.25 Lakhs Hero Xtreme 160R Double Disc ₹ 1.28 Lakhs
