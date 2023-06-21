Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Xtreme 160R on road price in Motihari starts from Rs. 1.35 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hero Xtreme 160R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.33 Lakhs in Motihari.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition and the most priced model is Hero Xtreme 160R Double Disc.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xtreme 160R dealers and showrooms in Motihari for best offers.
Hero Xtreme 160R on road price breakup in Motihari includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 160R is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Motihari, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Motihari and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Motihari.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition ₹ 1.35 Lakhs Hero Xtreme 160R Single Disc ₹ 1.30 Lakhs Hero Xtreme 160R Double Disc ₹ 1.33 Lakhs
