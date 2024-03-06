Hero Xtreme 160R on road price in Anantnag starts from Rs. 1.29 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero Xtreme 160R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.32 Lakhs in Anantnag. The lowest price Hero Xtreme 160R on road price in Anantnag starts from Rs. 1.29 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero Xtreme 160R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.32 Lakhs in Anantnag. The lowest price model is Hero Xtreme 160R Single Disc and the most priced model is Hero Xtreme 160R Double Disc. Visit your nearest Hero Xtreme 160R dealers and showrooms in Anantnag for best offers. Hero Xtreme 160R on road price breakup in Anantnag includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 160R is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Anantnag, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Anantnag and Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Anantnag. Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 160R Single Disc ₹ 1.29 Lakhs Hero Xtreme 160R Double Disc ₹ 1.32 Lakhs