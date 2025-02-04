Currently, the Hero Xtreme 160R is available at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.12 Lakhs. This competitive pricing ensures that the motorcycle stands out in the ever-crowded commuter segment. The Xtreme 160R comes in a single variant priced at ₹ 1,11,611 (ex-showroom)

The Hero Xtreme 160R is a spirited motorcycle that has captured the hearts of biking enthusiasts in India. Launched by Hero MotoCorp, this bike promises an exciting ride, blending cutting-edge technology with robust performance. The 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R is designed for the modern commuter, equipped with a range of features that enhance both convenience and safety.

Introduction

Hero Xtreme 160R Price:

When was the Hero Xtreme 160R launched?

The Hero Xtreme 160R was officially launched in early July 2020. Following its launch, it quickly gained traction in the market due to its charming aesthetics and powerful performance capabilities. Over the years, Hero MotoCorp has refined the Xtreme 160R, introducing updated variants that feature advanced technologies and enhanced comfort.

How many variants and colour options of the Hero Xtreme 160R are available?

The Hero Xtreme 160R is offered in a single variant. This is the single-disc variant that is priced at ₹1,11,611 (ex-showroom).

What features are available in the Hero Xtreme 160R?

The 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R comes loaded with features designed to enhance both rider enjoyment and safety. Key highlights include an inverted LCD display that provides important information clearly, including speed and RPM, and importantly, it offers adjustable brightness for optimal visibility. The Drag Race Timer is a first-in-segment feature that allows riders to measure their performance during drag races. The motorcycle is equipped with full LED lighting, including headlights, taillights, and turn signals, increasing visibility during night rides. The Xtreme 160R further features a USB Charging Port and Bluetooth connectivity, enabling riders to connect their smartphones for notifications and music control, blending technology with convenience.

What are the engine and specifications of the Hero Xtreme 160R?

At the heart of the Hero Xtreme 160R lies a robust 163.2 cc air-cooled engine. The motorcycle generates an impressive maximum power output of 14.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm, and peak torque measures 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Its five-speed gearbox ensures smooth gear transitions, making urban commuting and highway travel effortless. The engine features a fuel-injected design, contributing to improved fuel efficiency and emissions compliance. Despite the focus on performance, Hero MotoCorp maintains the bike's lightweight character, resulting in agile handling and responsiveness on the road.

What is the Hero Xtreme 160R's mileage?

ARAI-claimed mileage of the Hero Xtreme 160R is 46 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Hero Xtreme 160R?

The Hero Xtreme 160R has a ground clearance of 170 mm, which strikes a balance between stability and manoeuvrability, making it suitable for a variety of road conditions. The kerb weight is around 142 kg, ensuring that the bike remains lightweight and easy to handle, especially in urban settings. The seat height is set at 790 mm, catering to a wide range of riders and ensuring a comfortable riding posture.

What does the Hero Xtreme 160R rival in its segment?

In the competitive 160 cc motorcycle segment, the Hero Xtreme 160R faces stiff competition from key players such as the Bajaj Pulsar NS160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, and the Suzuki Gixxer.