Hero Xtreme 160R Front Left View
View all Images

HERO Xtreme 160R

Launched in Jun 2022

4.1
32 Reviews
₹1.12 - 1.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 149.0 cc

Xtreme 160R: 163.2 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 53.44 kmpl

Xtreme 160R: 46 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 14.0 ps

Xtreme 160R: 15.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 109.0 kmph

Xtreme 160R: 115.0 kmph

Hero Xtreme 160R Latest Update

Latest News:

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS to Hero Xtreme 160R 2V: Top 5 most affordable bikes with ABS in India priced under ₹1.20 lakh
2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R: Which sports commuter suits you best

Introduction

The Hero Xtreme 160R is a spirited motorcycle that has captured the hearts of biking enthusiasts in India. Launched by Hero MotoCorp, this bike promises an exciting ride, blending cutting-edge technology with robust performance. The 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R is designed for the modern commuter, equipped with a range of features that enhance both convenience and safety.

Hero Xtreme 160R Price:

Currently, the Hero Xtreme 160R is available at an ex-showroom price of 1.12 Lakhs. This competitive pricing ensures that the motorcycle stands out in the ever-crowded commuter segment. The Xtreme 160R comes in a single variant priced at 1,11,611 (ex-showroom)

When was the Hero Xtreme 160R launched?

Hero Xtreme 160R Variants
2 Variants Available
Xtreme 160R Single Disc (non OBD 2B)₹1.12 Lakhs*
163.2 cc
115 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Seat Type: Single
ABS: Single Channel
Xtreme 160R Single Disc 2024₹1.13 Lakhs*
163.2 cc
115 kmph
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
ABS: Single Channel ABS
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Hero Xtreme 160R Expert Review

Hero Xtreme 160R, one of the most important motorcycles in the company's line-up was launched in July first week. While it was scheduled for a launch in the early part of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench in its launch plans.

Hero Xtreme 160R Images

18 images
Hero Xtreme 160R Colours

Hero Xtreme 160R is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Stealth black
Grey red stripe
Mat saphire blue
Pearl silver white
Matt black

Hero Xtreme 160R Specifications and Features

Max Power15 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque14 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage46 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine163.2 cc
Max Speed115 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
Hero Xtreme 160R EMI

Single Disc 2024
163.2 cc | 15 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹ 1.12 Lakhs*
Single Disc 2024
163.2 cc | 15 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹1.12 Lakhs*
EMI ₹2062.8/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Hero Xtreme 160R User Reviews & Ratings

4.06
32 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
30
5 rating
2
Average Performance
Performance is average for daily use. The Hero Xtreme 160R gets me from point A to B without issues, but I was expecting a bit more excitement while riding, which is a little disappointing.By: Nand Kishor Lal (Feb 4, 2025)
Lacks Some Features
I feel it lacks some features that other bikes in the same range have. The Hero Xtreme 160R is good, but I expected more technology and gadgets for this price.By: Bunty Kumar (Feb 4, 2025)
Powerful And Stylish Ride
The Hero Xtreme 160R offers impressive power, sleek design, and smooth handling, making it perfect for city roads.By: Tarun Oberoi (Jan 12, 2025)
Perfect Blend Of Performance
The Hero Xtreme 160R is a well-rounded bike with great performance, excellent comfort, and stylish looks.By: Arvind Gill (Jan 12, 2025)
Sleek and Efficient
The Hero Xtreme 160R is a sleek, lightweight bike with great mileage and zippy performance, perfect for city commutes.By: Aaron Gomes (Jan 5, 2025)
