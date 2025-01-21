What is the on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R in Yavatmal? The on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Yavatmal is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R in Yavatmal? The RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Yavatmal amount to Rs. 14,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Yavatmal? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Yavatmal is Rs. 4,177.