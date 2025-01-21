What is the on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R in Tumkur? The on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Tumkur is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R in Tumkur? The RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Tumkur amount to Rs. 14,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Tumkur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Tumkur is Rs. 4,177.