What is the on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R in Tirunelveli? The on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Tirunelveli is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R in Tirunelveli? The RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Tirunelveli amount to Rs. 14,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Tirunelveli? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Tirunelveli is Rs. 4,177.