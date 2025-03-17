Hero Xtreme 250R on road price in Sonitpur starts from Rs. 2.06 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Xtreme 250R on road price in Sonitpur starts from Rs. 2.06 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Xtreme 250R dealers and showrooms in Sonitpur for best offers. Hero Xtreme 250R on road price breakup in Sonitpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 250R is mainly compared to Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 which starts at Rs. 2.07 Lakhs in Sonitpur, Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid which starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs in Sonitpur and KTM 125 Duke 2025 starting at Rs. 1.75 Lakhs in Sonitpur. Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 250R STD ₹ 2.06 Lakhs