What is the on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R in Siwan? The on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Siwan is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R in Siwan? The RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Siwan amount to Rs. 14,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Siwan? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Siwan is Rs. 4,177.